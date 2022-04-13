Pain Relief Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pain Relief Devices can provide relief when surgery, drugs, and other conventional medicine techniques just aren’t doing enough for patient. It use non medicine pain-relief method such as electrical stimulation method or bipolar radiofrequency method.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pain Relief Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Pain Relief Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pain Relief Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pain Relief Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pain Relief Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device (TENS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pain Relief Devices include Abbott, be well connect, Biocare Group, BIOWAVEGO, Boston Scientific, Chattanooga Group, DJO LLC., Essity and G-Force, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pain Relief Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pain Relief Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pain Relief Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device (TENS)

Cryo Back Brace

Traction Device

Superlizer infrared radiator

Global Pain Relief Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pain Relief Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Others

Global Pain Relief Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pain Relief Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pain Relief Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pain Relief Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pain Relief Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pain Relief Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

be well connect

Biocare Group

BIOWAVEGO

Boston Scientific

Chattanooga Group

DJO LLC.

Essity

G-Force

Gpc Medical

H&H

Medtronic

M?lnlycke Health Care

NeuroMetrix

Nevro Corp.

North American Medical

Precision Medical Products

Quell

Spinetronics

Vax-D Medical Technologies

SUNMEDICAL

OMRON

Nihon Medix

TOKYO IKEN CO., LTD.

