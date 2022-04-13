Rehabilitation Pools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rehabilitation Pools
Rehabiliatation pools are ideal place for aquatic therapy, which is an excellent therapeutic, low-impact activity for people of all ages and abilities. Harnessing the physical properties of water to assist in patient healing and exercise performance, aquatic therapy is ideal for a variety of medical conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rehabilitation Pools in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Rehabilitation Pools companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rehabilitation Pools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rehabilitation Pools include AC International, Arctic Spa, Chirana Progress, Endless Pools, EWAC Medical, Fastlane Pool, Fitmax, FRANCE REVAL and Hydro Physio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rehabilitation Pools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rehabilitation Pools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Type
- Above-ground
- In-ground
by Therapy
- for Immersion Therapy
- for Swimming Therapy
Global Rehabilitation Pools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Human
- Veterinary
Global Rehabilitation Pools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rehabilitation Pools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rehabilitation Pools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rehabilitation Pools sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Rehabilitation Pools sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AC International
- Arctic Spa
- Chirana Progress
- Endless Pools
- EWAC Medical
- Fastlane Pool
- Fitmax
- FRANCE REVAL
- Hydro Physio
- HydroWorx
- PDC Spas
- Somethy
- Spa De La Mare
- SwimEx
- Swimming Pool Fitness
- Unbescheiden
- Vario Pool
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rehabilitation Pools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rehabilitation Pools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rehabilitation Pools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rehabilitation Pools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rehabilitation Pools Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rehabilitation Pools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rehabilitation Pools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rehabilitation Pools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rehabilitation Pools Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rehabilitation Pools Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rehabilitation Pools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rehabilitation Pools Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rehabilitation Pools Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rehabilitation Pools Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rehabilitation Pools Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
