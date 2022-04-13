Bariatric Mattresses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A bariatric mattress is specifically designed for overweight and medically obese people, highlighting special construction features not found in normal mattresses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bariatric Mattresses in global, including the following market information:

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bariatric Mattresses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bariatric Mattresses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bariatric Mattresses include Air Kinetic Technologies Corp. (AKTC), Aktuelle Krankenpflege Systeme (AKS), Arjo, Auden Funeral Supplies, Benmor Medical, Blue Chip Medical Product, Care of Sweden, Carilex and Cobi Rehab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bariatric Mattresses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Materials

Dynamic Air

Foam

Memory Foam

Latex

by Size

100*200 cm

90*200 cm

Others

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Health Care Institutions

Transfer

Mortuary

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bariatric Mattresses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bariatric Mattresses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bariatric Mattresses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bariatric Mattresses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Kinetic Technologies Corp. (AKTC)

Aktuelle Krankenpflege Systeme (AKS)

Arjo

Auden Funeral Supplies

Benmor Medical

Blue Chip Medical Product

Care of Sweden

Carilex

Cobi Rehab

Direct Healthcare Group

Haelvoet

Hermann Bock GmbH Pflegebetten und Objekteinrichtung

Hill-Rom

Invacare

KAP Medical

Karomed

WIBO Holding GmbH

Magnatek Enterprises

ORTHOS XXI

Pe & Le Medical

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

PROMA REHA

Compass Health Brands

Samarit Medical AG

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Talley Group Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bariatric Mattresses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bariatric Mattresses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bariatric Mattresses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bariatric Mattresses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bariatric Mattresses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bariatric Mattresses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bariatric Mattresses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bariatric Mattresses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bariatric Mattresses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bariatric Mattresses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bariatric Mattresses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bariatric Mattresses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bariatric Mattresses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bariatric Mattresses Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

