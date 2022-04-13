Bariatric Mattresses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bariatric Mattresses
A bariatric mattress is specifically designed for overweight and medically obese people, highlighting special construction features not found in normal mattresses.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bariatric Mattresses in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Bariatric Mattresses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bariatric Mattresses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bariatric Mattresses include Air Kinetic Technologies Corp. (AKTC), Aktuelle Krankenpflege Systeme (AKS), Arjo, Auden Funeral Supplies, Benmor Medical, Blue Chip Medical Product, Care of Sweden, Carilex and Cobi Rehab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bariatric Mattresses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bariatric Mattresses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Materials
- Dynamic Air
- Foam
- Memory Foam
- Latex
by Size
- 100*200 cm
- 90*200 cm
- Others
Global Bariatric Mattresses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home
- Health Care Institutions
- Transfer
- Mortuary
Global Bariatric Mattresses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bariatric Mattresses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bariatric Mattresses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bariatric Mattresses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bariatric Mattresses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Air Kinetic Technologies Corp. (AKTC)
- Aktuelle Krankenpflege Systeme (AKS)
- Arjo
- Auden Funeral Supplies
- Benmor Medical
- Blue Chip Medical Product
- Care of Sweden
- Carilex
- Cobi Rehab
- Direct Healthcare Group
- Haelvoet
- Hermann Bock GmbH Pflegebetten und Objekteinrichtung
- Hill-Rom
- Invacare
- KAP Medical
- Karomed
- WIBO Holding GmbH
- Magnatek Enterprises
- ORTHOS XXI
- Pe & Le Medical
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- PROMA REHA
- Compass Health Brands
- Samarit Medical AG
- Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG
- Talley Group Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bariatric Mattresses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bariatric Mattresses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bariatric Mattresses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bariatric Mattresses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bariatric Mattresses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bariatric Mattresses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bariatric Mattresses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bariatric Mattresses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bariatric Mattresses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bariatric Mattresses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bariatric Mattresses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bariatric Mattresses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bariatric Mattresses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bariatric Mattresses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bariatric Mattresses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
