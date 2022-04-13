Veterinary Orthoses Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veterinary Orthoses
Veterinary orthoses can be used for animal to reduce pain caused by diseases and injured, which can also restore limited functional independence.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Orthoses in global, including the following market information:
- Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Veterinary Orthoses companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veterinary Orthoses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
for Equines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veterinary Orthoses include Hero Braces, OrthoPets Europe, Zamar Therapy, Veterinary Inclusive Prosthetics Orthotics (VIP), Petsthetics, Animal Tech, CABIOMEDE, K-9 Orthotics?Prosthetics Inc. and Horsepower Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veterinary Orthoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veterinary Orthoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- for Equines
- for Canines
- Others
Global Veterinary Orthoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ankle
- Knee
- Wrist
- Elbow
- Paw
Global Veterinary Orthoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Veterinary Orthoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Veterinary Orthoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Veterinary Orthoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Veterinary Orthoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hero Braces
- OrthoPets Europe
- Zamar Therapy
- Veterinary Inclusive Prosthetics Orthotics (VIP)
- Petsthetics
- Animal Tech
- CABIOMEDE
- K-9 Orthotics?Prosthetics Inc.
- Horsepower Technologies
- Johnson & Johnson
- B. Braun
- RITA LEIBINGER Medical
- Animal Ortho Care
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Orthoses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veterinary Orthoses Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veterinary Orthoses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veterinary Orthoses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Veterinary Orthoses Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Orthoses Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veterinary Orthoses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veterinary Orthoses Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Veterinary Orthoses Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Veterinary Orthoses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Orthoses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Veterinary Orthoses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Orthoses Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veterinary Orthoses Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Orthoses Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
