Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market
MAOIs are a class of drugs that inhibit the activity of one or both monoamine oxidase enzymes: monoamine oxidase A (MAO-A) and monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B). They are widely used as anti-depressants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Nonselective MAO-A/MAO-B inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) include Novartis, Pfizer, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co and Concordia Pharms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nonselective MAO-A/MAO-B inhibitors
- Selective MAO-A/MAO-B inhibitors
Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Atypical Depression Treatment
- Parkinson’s Disease Treatment
- Other Therapy
Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Eli Lilly & Company
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck & Co
- Concordia Pharms
