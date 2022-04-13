News

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

MAOIs are a class of drugs that inhibit the activity of one or both monoamine oxidase enzymes: monoamine oxidase A (MAO-A) and monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B). They are widely used as anti-depressants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-monoamine-oxidase-inhibitor-forecast-2022-2028-479

 

The global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Nonselective MAO-A/MAO-B inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) include Novartis, Pfizer, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co and Concordia Pharms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Nonselective MAO-A/MAO-B inhibitors
  • Selective MAO-A/MAO-B inhibitors

Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Atypical Depression Treatment
  • Parkinson’s Disease Treatment
  • Other Therapy

Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOIs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Novartis
  • Pfizer
  • Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC
  • Eli Lilly & Company
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Merck & Co
  • Concordia Pharms

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Organic Biogas Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2028 – Atlas Copco, Xebec Adsorption, DMT Environmental Technology

December 25, 2021

Dual Specificity Tyrosine Phosphorylation Regulated Kinase 1A Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

4 weeks ago

Aliphatic Diisocyanates Market – Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2028 |Lyondell Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group, Rohm & Haas, Huntsman

December 15, 2021

2022-2027 Global and Regional Steel and Composite Well Water Tank Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button