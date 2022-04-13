Solvent Based Amino Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solvent Based Amino Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2000-3000Cps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Based Amino Resin include BASF, Allnex Resin, Capital Resin, Hexion, Unicorn (Taiwan) Chemical, Eternal Materials, Katilac Coatings and Shanghai Lijing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent Based Amino Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market, by Viscosity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Viscosity, 2021 (%)

2000-3000Cps

3000-4000Cps

Above 4000Cps

Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Glass

Others

Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Based Amino Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Based Amino Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent Based Amino Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Solvent Based Amino Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Allnex Resin

Capital Resin

Hexion

Unicorn (Taiwan) Chemical

Eternal Materials

Katilac Coatings

Shanghai Lijing Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Based Amino Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Viscosity

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Based Amino Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent Based Amino Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Based Amino Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Based Amino Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Based Amino Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent Based Amino Resin Companies

