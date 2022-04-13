Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gel Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) include Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Samyang Corporation, Dupont, Dow, Aldex Chemical, Sunresin, Merck and Thermax Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gel Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA)

Macroporous Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA)

Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Sugar Purification

Sugar Deashing

Others

Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Purolite

Samyang Corporation

Dupont

Dow

Aldex Chemical

Sunresin

Merck

Thermax Group

Lanxess

Lanlang Corp

Zhejiang Zhengguang Industrial

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group

Suzhou bojie resin technology

Wandong Hitech

Xi?an QingYun water treatment Tech

Bengbu Dongli Chemical

Bengbu Sany Resin Technology

Shandong Unicorn New Material Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Strong Basic Anion Exchange Resin (SBA) Product Type

