Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Gel Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) include Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Samyang Corporation, Dupont, Dow, Aldex Chemical, Sunresin, Merck and Thermax Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gel Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA)
- Macroporous Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA)
Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Removal of Mineral Acid
- Removal of Organic Matter
- Water Treatment
- Others
Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Purolite
- Samyang Corporation
- Dupont
- Dow
- Aldex Chemical
- Sunresin
- Merck
- Thermax Group
- Lanxess
- Lanlang Corp
- Zhejiang Zhengguang Industrial
- Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group
- Suzhou bojie resin technology
- Wandong Hitech
- Xi?an QingYun water treatment Tech
- Bengbu Dongli Chemical
- Bengbu Sany Resin Technology
- Shandong Unicorn New Material Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weak Basic Anion Exchange Resin (WBA) Product Type
