Affordable Luxury Fashion Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Affordable Luxury Fashion Market

Entry lux, also affordable luxury or entry-level luxury, is an automotive classification that consists of the lowest-priced models from a manufacturer or line normally associated with luxury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Affordable Luxury Fashion in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Affordable Luxury Fashion market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Garment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Affordable Luxury Fashion include Coach, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Calvin Clain, Kate Spade, Lucky Brand and Parker and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Affordable Luxury Fashion companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Garment
  • Leather Goods
  • Accessory
  • Others

Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Retail
  • Customization

Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Affordable Luxury Fashion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Affordable Luxury Fashion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Affordable Luxury Fashion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Coach
  • Marc Jacobs
  • Diane von Furstenberg
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Michael Kors
  • Calvin Clain
  • Kate Spade
  • Lucky Brand
  • Parker
  • Mara Hoffman

