Solid Biomass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Solid Biomass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Pellets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid Biomass include Kimberley-Clark Inc., Exyte Technology GmbH, Siemens AG, COLANDIS GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Azbil Corporation., Taikisha Ltd., Royal Imtech NV and Clean Air Products., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid Biomass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid Biomass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Biomass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood Pellets

Crop Residue

Energy Crops

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)

Others

Global Solid Biomass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Biomass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Household

Industrial

Global Solid Biomass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solid Biomass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid Biomass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid Biomass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid Biomass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solid Biomass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kimberley-Clark Inc.

Exyte Technology GmbH

Siemens AG

COLANDIS GmbH

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Azbil Corporation.

Taikisha Ltd.

Royal Imtech NV

Clean Air Products.

Ardmac Ltd.

OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH

Monmouth Scientific Ltd.

PartecoSrl

Mach-Aire Ltd.

Cleanroom Systems Belgium

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid Biomass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid Biomass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid Biomass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid Biomass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid Biomass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid Biomass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid Biomass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid Biomass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid Biomass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid Biomass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid Biomass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Biomass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Biomass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Biomass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Biomass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Biomass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solid Biomass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wood Pellets

