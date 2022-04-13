Solid Biomass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solid Biomass Market
The global Solid Biomass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Pellets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Biomass include Kimberley-Clark Inc., Exyte Technology GmbH, Siemens AG, COLANDIS GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Azbil Corporation., Taikisha Ltd., Royal Imtech NV and Clean Air Products., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid Biomass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid Biomass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solid Biomass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wood Pellets
- Crop Residue
- Energy Crops
- Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
- Others
Global Solid Biomass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solid Biomass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Household
- Industrial
Global Solid Biomass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solid Biomass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solid Biomass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solid Biomass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solid Biomass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Solid Biomass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kimberley-Clark Inc.
- Exyte Technology GmbH
- Siemens AG
- COLANDIS GmbH
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Azbil Corporation.
- Taikisha Ltd.
- Royal Imtech NV
- Clean Air Products.
- Ardmac Ltd.
- OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH
- Monmouth Scientific Ltd.
- PartecoSrl
- Mach-Aire Ltd.
- Cleanroom Systems Belgium
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid Biomass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid Biomass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid Biomass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid Biomass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid Biomass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solid Biomass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid Biomass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid Biomass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid Biomass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solid Biomass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solid Biomass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Biomass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Biomass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Biomass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Biomass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Biomass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solid Biomass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wood Pellets
