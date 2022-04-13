News

Online Paid Knowledge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Online Paid Knowledge Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Online paid knowledge platforms offer people some easy-to-get channels to acquire information. People in the community are spontaneously willing to pay for knowledge, of which are mostly educated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Paid Knowledge in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-online-paid-knowledge-forecast-2022-2028-885

 

The global Online Paid Knowledge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Online Q&A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Online Paid Knowledge include Quora, Skillshare, Zhihu, Himalaya FM, Iget, Zaihang-yidian (Guokr), Coursera and edX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Online Paid Knowledge companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Paid Knowledge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Online Q&A
  • Live Session
  • Paid Subscription
  • Course Column
  • Community Service

Global Online Paid Knowledge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Knowledge Sharing
  • Education

Global Online Paid Knowledge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Online Paid Knowledge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Online Paid Knowledge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Quora
  • Skillshare
  • Zhihu
  • Himalaya FM
  • Iget
  • Zaihang-yidian (Guokr)
  • Coursera
  • edX

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Chestnut Honey Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2027 | Barkman Honey, Bee Maid Honey, Beeyond the Hive

December 16, 2021

Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Incidences Of Health-Related Issues Due To Nicotine Intake In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

March 9, 2022

Dyestuff and Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 7, 2022

3D Printer Market Quality & Quantity Analysis

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button