Online Paid Knowledge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Online Paid Knowledge Market
Online paid knowledge platforms offer people some easy-to-get channels to acquire information. People in the community are spontaneously willing to pay for knowledge, of which are mostly educated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Paid Knowledge in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Online Paid Knowledge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Online Q&A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Online Paid Knowledge include Quora, Skillshare, Zhihu, Himalaya FM, Iget, Zaihang-yidian (Guokr), Coursera and edX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Online Paid Knowledge companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Online Paid Knowledge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Online Q&A
- Live Session
- Paid Subscription
- Course Column
- Community Service
Global Online Paid Knowledge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Knowledge Sharing
- Education
Global Online Paid Knowledge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Online Paid Knowledge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Online Paid Knowledge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Online Paid Knowledge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Quora
- Skillshare
- Zhihu
- Himalaya FM
- Iget
- Zaihang-yidian (Guokr)
- Coursera
- edX
