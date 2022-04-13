Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Etherified Amino Resin include BASF, Hexion, Eternal Materials, Zhejiang Xinhua New Material Science and Technology, Jiangsu Changneng Energy-saving New Materials Science & Technology, Chang Chun Group and Prefere Resins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Etherified Amino Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metal Coatings

Wood Coatngs

Plastic Coatings

Others

Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Etherified Amino Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Etherified Amino Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Etherified Amino Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Methyl Etherified Amino Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Hexion

Eternal Materials

Zhejiang Xinhua New Material Science and Technology

Jiangsu Changneng Energy-saving New Materials Science & Technology

Chang Chun Group

Prefere Resins

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Etherified Amino Resin Companies

