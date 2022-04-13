News

Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market

The global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

1-3µm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin include BASF, Eternal Materials, Galstaff Multiresine, Prefere Resins, DIC Corporation, Narkhede Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai and Shanghai Legend Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market, by Particle Size (µm), 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Particle Size (µm), 2021 (%)

  • 1-3µm
  • 4-6µm
  • 10-15µm

Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Epoxy Resins
  • Polyester Resins
  • Acrylic Resins
  • Alkyd Resins
  • Others

Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • Eternal Materials
  • Galstaff Multiresine
  • Prefere Resins
  • DIC Corporation
  • Narkhede Chemicals
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Shanghai Legend Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Particle Size (µm)
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzoguanamine Formaldehyde Resin Players in Global Market

