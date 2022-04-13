Humanized Antibody Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Humanized Antibody Market
Humanized antibodies mainly refer to antibodies re-expressed by gene cloning and DNA recombination technology of mouse monoclonal antibodies, most of the amino acid sequences of which are replaced by human sequences, and reducing the Its heterogeneity is beneficial to the human body.The constant region part (ie, CH and CL regions) of humanized antibody are encoded by human antibody genes. Human antibodies can greatly reduce the immune side effects of heterologous antibodies on the human body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Humanized Antibody in Global, including the following market information:
Global Humanized Antibody Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Humanized Antibody market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chimeric Antibody Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Humanized Antibody include Amgen, MorphoSys, Huston BioConsulting LLC, Seattle Genetics, Zyngenia, Genentech, ImmunoGen, Sandoz International and MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Humanized Antibody companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Humanized Antibody Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Humanized Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chimeric Antibody
- Modified Antibody
Global Humanized Antibody Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Humanized Antibody Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Laboratory Research
- Clinical Drugs
Global Humanized Antibody Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Humanized Antibody Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Humanized Antibody revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Humanized Antibody revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amgen
- MorphoSys
- Huston BioConsulting LLC
- Seattle Genetics
- Zyngenia
- Genentech
- ImmunoGen
- Sandoz International
- MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology
