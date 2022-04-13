Ion Imaging System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ion Imaging System Market
Ion beam can be scanned in the micro area of the sample surface like electron beam. During this process, the ion beam interacts with atoms on the surface of the material to generate secondary electrons and secondary ions. These electrons or ions are collected by the corresponding detector You can image the surface of the material. Basically, the system contains a beam-splitter, adapter and camera.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ion Imaging System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ion Imaging System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ion Imaging System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Ion Imaging System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ion Imaging System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Velocity Map Imaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Ion Imaging System include Zeiss, Marco Ophthalmic, Lightmed, Ruffatti Ophthalmic Instruments, IONpath, ION Geophysical Corporation, Oxford Instruments, Horiba and Yokogawa. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Ion Imaging System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ion Imaging System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ion Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Velocity Map Imaging
- 2D Slice Imaging
- 3D Ion Imaging
Global Ion Imaging System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ion Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Clinical Imaging (Retinal, etc.)
- Laboratory Research
Global Ion Imaging System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ion Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ion Imaging System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ion Imaging System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ion Imaging System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ion Imaging System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Zeiss
- Marco Ophthalmic
- Lightmed
- Ruffatti Ophthalmic Instruments
- IONpath
- ION Geophysical Corporation
- Oxford Instruments
- Horiba
- Yokogawa
