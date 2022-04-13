News

N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market

N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) (CAS:2687-91-4)

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
  • Global top five N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) include BASF, Ataman Chemicals, Sankyo Chemical, Incorez, TNJ Chemical, Shiny Chemical Industrial, Hangzhou Colorific Chemicals, Puyang Guangming Chemicals and Anhui Jinao Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Purity98%
  • Purity99%

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Petrochemical
  • Electronics
  • Synthetic Plastic
  • Others

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • Ataman Chemicals
  • Sankyo Chemical
  • Incorez
  • TNJ Chemical
  • Shiny Chemical Industrial
  • Hangzhou Colorific Chemicals
  • Puyang Guangming Chemicals
  • Anhui Jinao Chemical
  • Ashland Specialty Chemical
  • Liberty Chemicals
  • Sincere Chemical
  • Caming Pharmaceutical
  • Ipros Corporation
  • Hubei Vanz Pharm
  • Zhejiang Realsun Chemical
  • Haihang Industry
  • Allgreen Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidinone(NEP) Companies

