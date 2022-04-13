X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market at A Highest CAGR of 7.1% to rapidly growing $ 1113.1 Million With Leading Players

The global x-ray inspection systems market is growing at a rapid pace. The rising uptake of x-ray inspection solutions across burgeoning industries to enhance various processes with improved precision drives the market growth. Besides, the spurring rise in major verticals, such as food & beverage, aerospace, automotive, and power, substantiates market size.

The market is projected to perceive significant gains, witnessing the significant demand in the years to come. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global X-ray Inspection Systems Market is expected to garner USD 1113 MN by 2030, growing at an 7.1% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2030). Industrial X-ray inspection systems are extensively used to assist quality control and manage the risks in an industrial setup.

Additionally, the benefits of X-ray inspection systems, such as the easy verification of missing products, better quality control mechanism, reduced risk of product recalls, improved data collection, and others, are key driving forces. Automotive sectors worldwide extensively adopt x-ray inspection systems solutions to enhance quality control processes.

X-Ray Inspection Systems Market – Segments

The global x-ray inspection systems market is segmented into dimensions, verticals, imaging techniques, and regions. The imaging technique segment is sub-segmented into film-based imaging and digital imaging.

The dimension segment is sub-segmented into 2D and 3D. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace, power & infrastructure, government, manufacturing, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World.

X-Ray Inspection Systems Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global x-ray inspection systems market. The vast presence of major technology providers meeting the constant demand for fast-processing and cost-effective X-ray inspection systems drives the market growth. Besides, the rising demand from aerospace, automotive, infrastructure, and power sectors boots the market revenues.

Advances in X-ray technologies and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of products like CMOS imaging systems create vast market demand. Moreover, growing government initiatives to drive infrastructure development projects in this region are increasing the demand in the market. The power generation sector that needs highly advanced systems for detection techniques fosters the region’s market shares.

Global X-Ray Inspection Systems Market – Competitive Landscape

The x-ray inspection systems market appears fiercely competitive owing to the various dynamic and diversified international players forming a competitive landscape. Constantly innovating technology providers seek market expansion by various strategic initiatives, such as M&A activities and increasing investments in R&D activities and expansion.

Major Players:

Players leading in the market are Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), North Star Imaging, Inc. (US), Nordson DAGE (UK), VJ Group, Inc. (US), YXLON International GmbH (Germany), 3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK), Smiths Detection, Inc. (UK), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), General Electric Co. (US), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Oct. 18, 2021 — Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection & security inspection technologies, announced securing a contract with Japan Customs to boost surveillance with a state-of-the-art inspection system.

The contract would enable Smiths Detection to provide two Hi-Energy 9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS (high-performance cargo inspection systems) for screening trucks and cargo containers.

