MBHA Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MBHA Resin Market
The global MBHA Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
100-200 Mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MBHA Resin include Merck, AAPPTec, Iris Biotech, Biosynth Carbosynth, ChemPep Inc., Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Vivitide and Toronto Research Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MBHA Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MBHA Resin Market, by Particle Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global MBHA Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Particle Size, 2021 (%)
- 100-200 Mesh
- 200-400 Mesh
Global MBHA Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global MBHA Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- University Laboratory
- Business Research Institute
- Others
Global MBHA Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global MBHA Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MBHA Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MBHA Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies MBHA Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies MBHA Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- AAPPTec
- Iris Biotech
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- ChemPep Inc.
- Chemical and Biopharmaceutical Laboratories
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Vivitide
- Toronto Research Chemicals
- Matrix Innovation
- Gyros Protein Technologies
- Xi’an Langene Bio-science
