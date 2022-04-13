News

Health Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Health Analytics Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Healthcare analytics is a comprehensive method of data analysis, includes claims and cost data, pharmaceutical and R&D data, clinical data and patients’ data, offering insights for healthcare professionals to find opportunities for improvement in health system management, patient engagement, spending, and diagnosis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Health Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Health Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-health-analytics-forecast-2022-2028-413

 

The global Health Analytics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Artificial Intelligence Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Health Analytics include IBM Watson, Flatiron Health, Digital Reasoning Systems, Ayasdi, Linguamatics, Health Fidelity, Apixio, Lumiata and Roam Analytics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Health Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Health Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Health Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Business Intelligence

Global Health Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Health Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Medical System
  • Insurance Company
  • Pharmaceutical Company

Global Health Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Health Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Health Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Health Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • IBM Watson
  • Flatiron Health
  • Digital Reasoning Systems
  • Ayasdi
  • Linguamatics
  • Health Fidelity
  • Apixio
  • Lumiata
  • Roam Analytics
  • Enlitic

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Europe Metabolomics Services Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2028: Afekta Technologies Ltd.; BASF SE; biocrates life sciences ag; Creative Proteomics

January 19, 2022

Manual Revolving Doors Market 2022 Booming Worldwide | Royal Boon Edam International B.V, dormakaba Group, record, STANLEY Access Technologies LLC, ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems

January 12, 2022

Applanation Type Tonometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 weeks ago

Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

March 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button