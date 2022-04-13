Health Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Health Analytics Market
Healthcare analytics is a comprehensive method of data analysis, includes claims and cost data, pharmaceutical and R&D data, clinical data and patients’ data, offering insights for healthcare professionals to find opportunities for improvement in health system management, patient engagement, spending, and diagnosis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Health Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Health Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-health-analytics-forecast-2022-2028-413
The global Health Analytics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Artificial Intelligence Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Health Analytics include IBM Watson, Flatiron Health, Digital Reasoning Systems, Ayasdi, Linguamatics, Health Fidelity, Apixio, Lumiata and Roam Analytics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Health Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Health Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Health Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Business Intelligence
Global Health Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Health Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical System
- Insurance Company
- Pharmaceutical Company
Global Health Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Health Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Health Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Health Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM Watson
- Flatiron Health
- Digital Reasoning Systems
- Ayasdi
- Linguamatics
- Health Fidelity
- Apixio
- Lumiata
- Roam Analytics
- Enlitic
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports