Automotive Metal Forming Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Automotive Metal Forming market was valued at 22058.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal forming is the metalworking process of fashioning metal parts and objects through mechanical deformation; the workpiece is reshaped without adding or removing material, and its mass remains unchanged. Forming operates on the materials science principle of plastic deformation, where the physical shape of a material is permanently deformed.Aluminum is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period, by material type. It is rapidly replacing steel in many automotive applications like body in white and chassis. The usage rate (%) of aluminum for forming applications is higher in Europe and North America when compared with that in Asia Oceania. The consumer spending power and vehicle costs are higher in countries such as the US and Germany, as compared to the developing economies. Thus, automakers are increasing the use of expensive lightweight materials such as aluminum, which helps to reduce the overall vehicle weight, thus improving the performance and fuel efficiency. However, it is 35-40% costlier than steel, because of which it has a low penetration in Asia Oceania.

By Market Verdors:

Benteler

Tower International

Magna

Toyota Boshoku

Aisin Seiki

Kirchhoff

CIE Automotive

Mills Products

VNT Automotive

Superform Aluminium

Hirotec

Multimatic

Kaizen Metal Forming

Quintus Technologies

By Types:

Roll Forming

Stretch Forming

Stamping

Deep Drawing

Hydroforming

By Applications:

Passenger Car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Metal Forming Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Metal Forming Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Metal Forming Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Metal Forming Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Forming Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Forming Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

