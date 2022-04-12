Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics
The implications of current trends in molecular infectious diseases are moving towards high-throughput, simple, array-type technologies that will provide a wealth of data regarding types of organisms present in a sample and the virulence factors/resistance determinants that influence the severity of disease. As a result of these developments, infectious diseases will be more accurately and effectively treated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics include Roche, Qiagen, Illumina, Abbott, Hologic, BioMerieux, Danaher (Cepheid), Myriad Genetics and DAAN Gene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR
- Molecular Hybridization
- Biochip
- Other
Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Third-party Testing Agency
- Other
Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- Qiagen
- Illumina
- Abbott
- Hologic
- BioMerieux
- Danaher (Cepheid)
- Myriad Genetics
- DAAN Gene
- Agilent
- Genomic Health
- BD
- Foundation Medicine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Players in Globall Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028