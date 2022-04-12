Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cephalosporin Antibiotics API
Cephalosporin is an antibiotic medication commonly prescribed to treat several different types of infections.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cephalosporin Antibiotics API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Cephalosporin Antibiotics API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
First Generation Cephalosporins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cephalosporin Antibiotics API include NCPC, Qilu Antibiotics, Dongying Pharmaceutical, SALUBRIS, LIVZON, CSPC, United Laboratories, LKPC and HPGC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cephalosporin Antibiotics API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- First Generation Cephalosporins
- Second Generation Cephalosporins
- Third-generation Cephalosporins
- Fourth Generation Cephalosporins
Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Injection
- Oral
Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cephalosporin Antibiotics API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cephalosporin Antibiotics API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cephalosporin Antibiotics API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Cephalosporin Antibiotics API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NCPC
- Qilu Antibiotics
- Dongying Pharmaceutical
- SALUBRIS
- LIVZON
- CSPC
- United Laboratories
- LKPC
- HPGC
- Shandong Ruiying
- Liaoning Meiya
- Kelun
- Suzhou Dongrui
- Guangdong Liguo
- Fuan
- Orchid Pharma
- Aurobindo
- Nectar Lifesciences
- ACS Dobfar
- Novartis
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cephalosporin Antibiotics API Companies
