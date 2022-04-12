High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adding resistance to the rotor windings brings the rotor current more in-phase with the stator current.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)
- Global top five High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Frame 355-560 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring include Tianjin Puchuan Group, Yantai Wanlong Vaccum Metallurgy, Wuxi Pengyuan Commerce and Trade Co.,Ltd., Taizhou Taijin Alloy Material, Jinjiangshi Longhai Hardware, Zhangjiagang Xinda Forge, Wuxi Tongwei Power Equipment, Shantou Huaxing Metallurgical Equipment Co., Ltd and Wuhan Xiong Chi Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Frame 355-560 mm
- Frame 560 mm above
Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OEM
- Outsourcing
Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)
- Key companies High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tianjin Puchuan Group
- Yantai Wanlong Vaccum Metallurgy
- Wuxi Pengyuan Commerce and Trade Co.,Ltd.
- Taizhou Taijin Alloy Material
- Jinjiangshi Longhai Hardware
- Zhangjiagang Xinda Forge
- Wuxi Tongwei Power Equipment
- Shantou Huaxing Metallurgical Equipment Co., Ltd
- Wuhan Xiong Chi Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd
- Shanxi Sirui New Materials Co., Ltd.
- Zhangjiagang Hengxinda Machinery
- Sanmenxia Hongxin
- Shantong Sanjin
- Henan Yuantong Technology Development Co.,Ltd.
- ABB
- Siemens
- Shanghai Electric
- Teco
- WEG
- Hyosung
- Wolong
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Voltage Motor Resistance Ring Players in Global Market
