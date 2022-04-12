High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Support Ring is mainly used to protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Voltage Motor Support Ring in global, including the following market information:

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)

Global top five High Voltage Motor Support Ring companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Voltage Motor Support Ring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Frame 355-560 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Voltage Motor Support Ring include Yantai Wanlong Vaccum Metallurgy, Taizhou Taijin Alloy Material, Jinjiangshi Longhai Hardware, Shantou Huaxing Metallurgical Equipment Co., Ltd, Shanxi Sirui New Materials Co., Ltd., Zhangjiagang Hengxinda Machinery, Wuhan Xiong Chi Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd, Henan Yuantong Technology Development Co.,Ltd. and Zhangjiagang Xinda Forge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Voltage Motor Support Ring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Frame 355-560 mm

Frame 560 mm above

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Outsourcing

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global High Voltage Motor Support Ring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Voltage Motor Support Ring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Voltage Motor Support Ring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Voltage Motor Support Ring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)

Key companies High Voltage Motor Support Ring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yantai Wanlong Vaccum Metallurgy

Taizhou Taijin Alloy Material

Jinjiangshi Longhai Hardware

Shantou Huaxing Metallurgical Equipment Co., Ltd

Shanxi Sirui New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Hengxinda Machinery

Wuhan Xiong Chi Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd

Henan Yuantong Technology Development Co.,Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Xinda Forge

ABB

Siemens

Shanghai Electric

Teco

WEG

Hyosung

Wolong

