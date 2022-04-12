Direct Fired Heater Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Direct Fired Heater market was valued at 307.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Natural gas or propane direct fired heater has an open flame that provides a safe way to heat industrial and commercial areas by maintaining a proper air-to-fuel ratio. In a direct fired heater, the gas is fed directly to the burner while the airstream provides the needed oxygen for combustion. Air is forced through the burner baffle where it mixes with the gas.The global Direct Fired Heater market has been broadly segmented based on design, application, and region. According to the research study, In 2019, Radiant Heater accounted for a major share of 46.35%. Based on application, In Direct Fired Heater market, the Petrochemical holds an important share. The wide range of applications of Direct Fired Heater among its end-user such as chemicals, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, warehouses, others are expected to drive the growth of the market. In 2019, Boustead International Heaters, GC Broach, Sigma Thermal ranked top 3 of the revenue share in global market, their total market share is about 18%.

By Market Verdors:

Boustead International Heaters

GC Broach

Sigma Thermal

Thermax

Process Combustion Corporation (PCC)

Gasco

Zeeco

Unit Birwelco

Babcock Wanson

Lummus Technology

Exotherm Corporation

Ness

Scelerin Heaters LLC

Babcock Power

By Types:

Radiant Heater

Convection Heater

Radiant-Convection Heater

By Applications:

Petrochemical

Mining

Construction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Direct Fired Heater Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Direct Fired Heater Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Direct Fired Heater Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Direct Fired Heater Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Direct Fired Heater Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Direct Fired Heater Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Direct Fired Heater (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Direct Fired Heater Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Direct Fired Heater Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Direct Fired Heater (Volume and Value) by Application

