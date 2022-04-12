Wafer Level Packaging Inspection Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Wafer Level Packaging Inspection Systems market was valued at 334.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) is combining wafer manufacturing and device encapsulation technologies. WLP is a chip-scale-packaging technology where many IC`s can be stacked together using suitable interconnect processes (like TSV or metal bumps) followed by encapsulation. Wafer Level Packaging Inspection Systems is designed to inspect advanced wafer-level packaging process steps, providing information on the full range of defect types for inline process control through multi-mode optics and sensors and advanced defect detection algorithms. This report studies the Wafer Level Packaging Inspection Systems market.The Wafer Level Packaging Inspection Systems market is quite concentrated, with the top five vendors KLA-Tencor, Onto Innovation, Semiconductor Technologies & Instruments (STI), Cohu and Camtek dominate appoximetly 90% of the industry total revenue. Korea, Taiwan, Japan and China is the main countries which are dominated in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Europe and USA is also trying to recover their semiconductor industry. But developing countries such as China has higher growth rate and more opportunities because of the government support and the demand growth in these countries.

By Market Verdors:

KLA-Tencor

Onto Innovation

Semiconductor Technologies & Instruments (STI)

Cohu

Camtek

By Types:

Optical Based

Infrared Type

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

