Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lentivirus transfection reagent is designed to enhance delivery of packaging and transfer vector DNA to suspension and adherent HEK 293 cell types in order to increase production of adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentivirus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent in global, including the following market information:

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Unit)

Global top five Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AAV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent include Mirus Bio, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Polyplus-transfection, Takara Bio, GeneMedi, SignaGen Laboratories, Roche, Invitrogen and System Bioscience, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Unit)

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AAV

Lentivirus

Complex

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Unit)

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Laboratory

Hospital

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Unit)

Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Unit)

Key companies Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mirus Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Polyplus-transfection

Takara Bio

GeneMedi

SignaGen Laboratories

Roche

Invitrogen

System Bioscience

WZ Biosciences

Inovogen Tech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lentivirus and AAV Transfection Reagent Product Type

