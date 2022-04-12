Rehabilitation Robotic System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rehabilitation Robotic System in global, including the following market information:

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rehabilitation Robotic System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rehabilitation Robotic System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Enhanced Treadmill Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rehabilitation Robotic System include AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Myomo, Hocoma, Focal Meditech, Honda Motor, Instead Technologies and Aretech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rehabilitation Robotic System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Enhanced Treadmill

Robotic Arm That Trains Body Movements

Finger Rehabilitation Equipment

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Others

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rehabilitation Robotic System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rehabilitation Robotic System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rehabilitation Robotic System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rehabilitation Robotic System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

Rex Bionics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rehabilitation Robotic System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rehabilitation Robotic System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rehabilitation Robotic System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rehabilitation Robotic System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rehabilitation Robotic System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rehabilitation Robotic System Companies

