Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement in Global, including the following market information:

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement include Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Think Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Tinavi Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew and Globus Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive Systems

Semi-active Systems

Active Systems

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Orthopaedic Speciality Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Academic And Research Institute

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Intuitive Surgical

Think Surgical

Johnson & Johnson Services

Tinavi Medical Technologies

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

Globus Medical

NuVasive

Wright Medical Group N.V

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Companies

