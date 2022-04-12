News

Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement include Stryker, Intuitive Surgical, Think Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Tinavi Medical Technologies, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew and Globus Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Passive Systems
  • Semi-active Systems
  • Active Systems

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Orthopaedic Speciality Clinic
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Academic And Research Institute

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Stryker
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Think Surgical
  • Johnson & Johnson Services
  • Tinavi Medical Technologies
  • Medtronic
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Globus Medical
  • NuVasive
  • Wright Medical Group N.V
  • Think Surgical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robotic-Assisted Hip Replacement Companies

