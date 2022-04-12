Exhaust Needles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Exhaust Needles in global, including the following market information:

Global Exhaust Needles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Exhaust Needles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Exhaust Needles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Exhaust Needles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One-time Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Exhaust Needles include CliniMed (Helapet), Dincinctive Medical, Hamilton, Health Care Logistics, International Medical Industries (IMI), Mais Saudia, Medisca, Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) and Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Exhaust Needles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Exhaust Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Exhaust Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

One-time Use

Reusable

Global Exhaust Needles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Exhaust Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Treatment

Scientific Research

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Exhaust Needles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Exhaust Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Exhaust Needles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Exhaust Needles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Exhaust Needles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Exhaust Needles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CliniMed (Helapet)

Dincinctive Medical

Hamilton

Health Care Logistics

International Medical Industries (IMI)

Mais Saudia

Medisca

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Sartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech)

