Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradable shrink films are packaging films that shrink tightly over things whatever it is covering when under application of heat. They are used for the packaging of individual or group products majorly in the food and beverage, personal care and cosmetic, pharmaceuticals industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Shrink Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biodegradable Shrink Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Shrink Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up To 50 Microns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Shrink Film include Amcor, Berry Global, Coveris Holding, Bonset America Corporation, Flint Group, Klockner Pentaplast, Allen Plastics Industries, Polyplex Corporation and Xianjing Rival Tech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Shrink Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up To 50 Microns

51-100 Microns

101- 150 Microns

Above 150 Microns

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Berry Global

Coveris Holding

Bonset America Corporation

Flint Group

Klockner Pentaplast

Allen Plastics Industries

Polyplex Corporation

Xianjing Rival Tech

Huan Yuan Plastic Film

