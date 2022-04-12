Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biodegradable shrink films are packaging films that shrink tightly over things whatever it is covering when under application of heat. They are used for the packaging of individual or group products majorly in the food and beverage, personal care and cosmetic, pharmaceuticals industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Shrink Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Biodegradable Shrink Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biodegradable Shrink Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up To 50 Microns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Shrink Film include Amcor, Berry Global, Coveris Holding, Bonset America Corporation, Flint Group, Klockner Pentaplast, Allen Plastics Industries, Polyplex Corporation and Xianjing Rival Tech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biodegradable Shrink Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Up To 50 Microns
- 51-100 Microns
- 101- 150 Microns
- Above 150 Microns
Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Biodegradable Shrink Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Coveris Holding
- Bonset America Corporation
- Flint Group
- Klockner Pentaplast
- Allen Plastics Industries
- Polyplex Corporation
- Xianjing Rival Tech
- Huan Yuan Plastic Film
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biodegradable Shrink Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biodegradable Shrink Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Shrink Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Shrink Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Shrink Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Shrink Film Companies
