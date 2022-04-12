Coding and Marking Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Coding and Marking Equipment market was valued at 2136.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Coding and marking equipment are machines that print production date, barcode, trade mark and other product information on product surfaces and packages. Code and mark printers are widely used in industrial fields such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical and further constructions.The three leading companies Domino, Danaher and Marken-Imaje share over 40% market and still keep their expansion by developing high-end products and recruiting OEMs who are mainly located in China and India countries. By merging less competitive companies as OEMs, major market vendors will probably nibble up most part of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Brother (Domino)

Danaher (Videojet)

Dover (Markem-Imaje)

ITW (Diagraph)

ID Technology LLC

Hitachi Industrial Equipment

Matthews Marking Systems

KGK

KBA-Metronic

Squid Ink

SATO

Paul Leibinger

Macsa

REA JET

Control print

Kinglee

EC-JET

Beijing Zhihengda

SUNINE

Chongqing Zixu Machine

By Types:

Inkjet Printers

Laser Printers

Thermal Transfer Overprinting Printers

By Applications:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Construction and Chemicals

Electronics

