Compostable Polymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradation is process that can convert a material partially or completely into CO2, water, and biomass through the reaction of microorganisms like bacteria and fungi. Biodegradable or compostable polymer are the materials degraded by living organisms especially microbes into CO2 or methane, biomass, and water under specific conditions. Biodegradable polymer are generally manufactured with petrochemicals, micro-organisms, and renewable raw materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compostable Polymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Compostable Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Compostable Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Compostable Polymer companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/142022/global-compostable-polymer-forecast-market-2022-2028-793

The global Compostable Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Starch-based Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compostable Polymer include BASF SE, BIOTEC, Cardia Bioplastics, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and NatureWorks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compostable Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compostable Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Compostable Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Starch-based Plastics

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxy Alkanoates (PHA)

Polyesters (PBS, PBAT, and PCL)

Cellulose Derivatives

Global Compostable Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Compostable Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Textile

Consumer Electronics

Packaging

Healthcare

Other

Global Compostable Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Compostable Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compostable Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compostable Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Compostable Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Compostable Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

BIOTEC

Cardia Bioplastics

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

NatureWorks

Novamont

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Teijin

Total Corbion

Unitika

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/142022/global-compostable-polymer-forecast-market-2022-2028-793

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Compostable Polymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Compostable Polymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Compostable Polymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Compostable Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Compostable Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Compostable Polymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Compostable Polymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Compostable Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Compostable Polymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Compostable Polymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Compostable Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compostable Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Compostable Polymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compostable Polymer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compostable Polymer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compostable Polymer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/