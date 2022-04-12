2022-2027 Global and Regional Chemical Polishing Slurry Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Chemical Polishing Slurry market was valued at 1346.01 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are dispersed in water blended with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are smoothed and leveled with the help of abrasive slurries. This process is critical for precise lithography patterning, and is utilized after every deposition-etch step.The Chemical Polishing Slurry (CMP) market has developed for several decades, and currently the global market is still dominated by few manufacturers from United States and Japan. Cabot Microelectronics is the largest producer, occupies for over 33 percent market share in the world, with manufacturing factories in US, Japan and Taiwan. The second-tier players are Hitachi Chemical, Fujimi Incorporated, Fujifilm, Dow Electronic Materials and Air Products/Versum Materials. The top six players occupy for over 88% market share.

By Market Verdors:

Cabot Microelectronics

DowDuPont

Fujimi Incorporated

Air Products/Versum Materials

Fujifilm

Hitachi Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Asahi Glass

Ace Nanochem

UWiZ Technology

WEC Group

Anji Microelectronics

By Types:

Alumina Slurry

Colloidal Silica Slurry

Ceria Slurries

By Applications:

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrate

Disk Drive Components

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

