Vapour Particle Barrier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vapour particle barrier material is gathering prominence across the world based on its versatile use cases and applications. Wide application offering of vapour particle barrier realize in damp proofing for plastic, sheet that resist diffusion of its moisture from the walls, floor ceiling, and roof of residential and commercial buildings in order to prevent interstitial condensation and heat transfer from surrounding. Technically it has been seen that many of the materials used for vapour particle barriers are only vapor retarders as they possess varying degrees of permeability with enhanced material properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vapour Particle Barrier in global, including the following market information:

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Vapour Particle Barrier companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vapour Particle Barrier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vapour Particle Barrier include Riwega, Layfield, BMI Icopal, REEF Industries, Dow, Sika, Bostik, Carlisle Companies and Soprema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vapour Particle Barrier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Grade

Premium Grade

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural Coating

Packaging

Others

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vapour Particle Barrier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vapour Particle Barrier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vapour Particle Barrier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Vapour Particle Barrier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Riwega

Layfield

BMI Icopal

REEF Industries

Dow

Sika

Bostik

Carlisle Companies

Soprema

3M

Johns Manville

Laticrete International

Knauf Insulation

Kingspan

Boral

BASF

Mitsubishi Gas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vapour Particle Barrier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vapour Particle Barrier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vapour Particle Barrier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vapour Particle Barrier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vapour Particle Barrier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vapour Particle Barrier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vapour Particle Barrier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vapour Particle Barrier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vapour Particle Barrier Companies

