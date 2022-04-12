Metal Glue Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal glue is a great way to join metal to metal, or metal to other materials. Metal glues generally fall into three types: epoxy, polyurethane, and super glues.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Glue in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Metal Glue companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Glue include Henkel AG, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika, Dow, Arkema, Solvay, LORD Corporation and DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Global Metal Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Mining Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Global Metal Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Metal Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Metal Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel AG

H.B. Fuller

3M

Sika

Dow

Arkema

Solvay

LORD Corporation

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH

Parson Adhesives

BASF

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Ashland

Huntsman Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Glue Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Glue Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Glue Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Glue Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Glue Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Glue Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Glue Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Glue Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Glue Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Glue Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Glue Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Metal Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Epoxy

4.1.3 Polyurethane

4.1.4 Others

