Zinc Picolinate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zinc Picolinate
Zinc Picolinate is attached to picolinic amino acids to help it pass easier into the intestines for absorption. Research suggests that the body may absorb this form better than other types of zinc. Zinc Picolinate contains 20% (50 mg) of elemental zinc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Picolinate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Zinc Picolinate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Zinc Picolinate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Zinc Picolinate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc Picolinate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Picolinate include Aceto, American Elements, Biosynth Carbosynth, BOC Sciences, Celtic Chemicals Ltd, Global Calcium, Haihang Industry, Henan Tianfu Chemical and Process Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Picolinate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Picolinate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Zinc Picolinate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 97%
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
Global Zinc Picolinate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Zinc Picolinate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medicine
- Chemical
- Other
Global Zinc Picolinate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Zinc Picolinate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zinc Picolinate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zinc Picolinate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zinc Picolinate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Zinc Picolinate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aceto
- American Elements
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- BOC Sciences
- Celtic Chemicals Ltd
- Global Calcium
- Haihang Industry
- Henan Tianfu Chemical
- Process Specialty Chemicals
- Shanghai Sunwise Chemical
- Spectrum Chemical
- Toronto Research Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Picolinate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Picolinate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Picolinate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Picolinate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Picolinate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Picolinate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Picolinate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Picolinate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Picolinate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Picolinate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Picolinate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Picolinate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Picolinate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Picolinate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Picolinate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Picolinate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Picolinate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/