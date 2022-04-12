Electrically Heated Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Heated Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Electrically Heated Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrically Heated Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laminated Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrically Heated Glass include Saint-Gobain, NSG Group, IQ Glass, HTG Glass, Finnglass, Cantifix, Guangzhou JiaHao Special Glass, Seaclear Industries and Fuyao Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrically Heated Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laminated Glass

Hollow Glass

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Ship

Indoor Partition

Building Doors and Windows

Others

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrically Heated Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrically Heated Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrically Heated Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Electrically Heated Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

IQ Glass

HTG Glass

Finnglass

Cantifix

Guangzhou JiaHao Special Glass

Seaclear Industries

Fuyao Group

Formator

Ecoenergy Hotglass

Finepoint

Thomsa Glass

AKMA GLAS

Thermoglass

ALUMALL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrically Heated Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrically Heated Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrically Heated Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrically Heated Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrically Heated Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrically Heated Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrically Heated Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrically Heated Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrically Heated Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrically Heated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Heated Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Heated Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Heated Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrically Heated Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Heated Glass

