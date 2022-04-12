Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Negative Sensor Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors include TSI Incorporated, Setra Systems (Fortive), Johnson Controls (Triatek), Greystone Energy Systems, Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Primex Wireless, Inc, Antec Controls (Price Industries), Kele and Accutrol, LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Negative Sensor Monitoring

Differential Sensor Monitoring

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Isolation Room

Patient Rooms

Pharmacies

Operating Rooms

Others

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TSI Incorporated

Setra Systems (Fortive)

Johnson Controls (Triatek)

Greystone Energy Systems

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Primex Wireless, Inc

Antec Controls (Price Industries)

Kele

Accutrol, LLC

Abatement Technologies

Hitma Instrumentatie

ACE Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Hospital Room Pressure Monitors Product Type

