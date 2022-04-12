Glass Roof Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Roof Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Roof Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Roof Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Glass Roof Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Roof Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Frame Glass Roof Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Roof Systems include NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, Kingspan, Sunflex UK, LAMILUX, IQ GLASS, Skyspan, Cantifix and RAICO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Roof Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Roof Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Glass Roof Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel Frame Glass Roof Systems

Aluminum Frame Glass Roof Systems

Others

Global Glass Roof Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Glass Roof Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Glass Roof Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Glass Roof Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Roof Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Roof Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Roof Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Glass Roof Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NSG Group

Saint-Gobain

Kingspan

Sunflex UK

LAMILUX

IQ GLASS

Skyspan

Cantifix

RAICO

HTG Glass

Amanos Aluminium Systems

Grabex Windows

Lonsdale Metal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Roof Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Roof Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Roof Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Roof Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Roof Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Roof Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Roof Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Roof Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Roof Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Roof Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Roof Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Roof Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Roof Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Roof Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Roof Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Roof Systems Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Roof Systems Market Size

