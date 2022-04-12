4-Iodophenol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4-Iodophenol is used in wide range of medicals industrial applocations as well as in human and animal nutrition products such as antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for liquid crystal display [LCD] chemicals. Iodine derivatives are also used as organic building blocks, analytical reagents etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Iodophenol in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Iodophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Iodophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 4-Iodophenol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Iodophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Iodophenol include Ajay-SQM Group, AK Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Biosynth Carbosynth, Combi-Blocks Inc, Fluorochem, GODO SHIGEN, Haihang Industry and Infinium Pharmachem Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Iodophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Iodophenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Iodophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global 4-Iodophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Iodophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global 4-Iodophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 4-Iodophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Iodophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Iodophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Iodophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 4-Iodophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajay-SQM Group

AK Scientific

Alfa Aesar

Biosynth Carbosynth

Combi-Blocks Inc

Fluorochem

GODO SHIGEN

Haihang Industry

Infinium Pharmachem Pvt

Molekula Group

Oakwood Products

Omkar Speciality Chemicals

Sarex

Watson

