Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium L(+)-Lactate in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Potassium L(+)-Lactate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium L(+)-Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium L(+)-Lactate include Jungbunzlauer, Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology, American Elements, Lab M, Qingdao Health Food, FBC Industries and Corbion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium L(+)-Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Potassium L(+)-Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium L(+)-Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium L(+)-Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium L(+)-Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Potassium L(+)-Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jungbunzlauer

Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology

American Elements

Lab M

Qingdao Health Food

FBC Industries

Corbion

