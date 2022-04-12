L-Sodium Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Sodium Lactate in global, including the following market information:

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five L-Sodium Lactate companies in 2021 (%)

The global L-Sodium Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L-Sodium Lactate include Jungbunzlauer, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology, Alfa Aesar, VWR International, Shandong Weiri Biotech and Corbion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the L-Sodium Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99

Over 99%

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foods & Beverages

Phamaceuticals

Others

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-Sodium Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-Sodium Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L-Sodium Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies L-Sodium Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jungbunzlauer

Musashino Chemical Laboratory

Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology

Alfa Aesar

VWR International

Shandong Weiri Biotech

Corbion

