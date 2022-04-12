L-Sodium Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Sodium Lactate in global, including the following market information:
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five L-Sodium Lactate companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-Sodium Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-Sodium Lactate include Jungbunzlauer, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology, Alfa Aesar, VWR International, Shandong Weiri Biotech and Corbion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the L-Sodium Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0.99
- Over 99%
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foods & Beverages
- Phamaceuticals
- Others
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies L-Sodium Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies L-Sodium Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies L-Sodium Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
- Key companies L-Sodium Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Jungbunzlauer
- Musashino Chemical Laboratory
- Henan Jindan lactic acid Technology
- Alfa Aesar
- VWR International
- Shandong Weiri Biotech
- Corbion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 L-Sodium Lactate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global L-Sodium Lactate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global L-Sodium Lactate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global L-Sodium Lactate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top L-Sodium Lactate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global L-Sodium Lactate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global L-Sodium Lactate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global L-Sodium Lactate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global L-Sodium Lactate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Sodium Lactate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Sodium Lactate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Sodium Lactate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Sodium Lactate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Sodium Lactate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global L-Sodium Lactate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
