PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PE Pipes for Water Conduction in global, including the following market information:

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five PE Pipes for Water Conduction companies in 2021 (%)

The global PE Pipes for Water Conduction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HDPE Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PE Pipes for Water Conduction include Netafim (Orbia), Petan, Green India Industries, Bausano & Figli, JM Eagle, Advanced Drainage Systems, Aliaxis, Lesso and Chevron Phillips Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PE Pipes for Water Conduction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HDPE Pipe

MDPE Pipe

Other Pipe

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Agricultural Applications

Other

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PE Pipes for Water Conduction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PE Pipes for Water Conduction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PE Pipes for Water Conduction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies PE Pipes for Water Conduction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Netafim (Orbia)

Petan

Green India Industries

Bausano & Figli

JM Eagle

Advanced Drainage Systems

Aliaxis

Lesso

Chevron Phillips Chemical

WL Plastics

Wavin

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Tianjin Junxing Pipe Group

Ginde Pipe

POLYPLASTIC Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PE Pipes for Water Conduction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PE Pipes for Water Conduction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PE Pipes for Water Conduction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PE Pipes for Water Conduction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PE Pipes for Water Conduction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PE Pipes for Water Conduction Companies

