Irrigation PE Tubes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Irrigation PE Tubes in global, including the following market information:

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Irrigation PE Tubes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Irrigation PE Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE80 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Irrigation PE Tubes include JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Aliaxis, WL Plastics, Jain Irrigation Systems, Pipelife, Nandi Group, Blue Diamond Industries and Kubota ChemiX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Irrigation PE Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE80

PE100

Others

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sewage Systems

Water Supply

Other

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Irrigation PE Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Irrigation PE Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Irrigation PE Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Irrigation PE Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Irrigation PE Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

Kubota ChemiX

Flo-Tek

PEXMART

Godavari Polymers

Lesso

