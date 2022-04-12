Diphenylacetic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Kinetic resolution of racemic 1-heteroarylalkanols by asymmetric esterification using diphenylacetic acid with pivalic anhydride and a chiral acyl-transfer catalyst is described. Molecular crystal of acridine and diphenylacetic acid and its absolute asymmetric photodecarboxylating condensation generates chirality in a two-component. The activation parameters for the racemization of a series of ortho-alkyl-substituted diphenylacetic acids are determined.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Diphenylacetic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Diphenylacetic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Diphenylacetic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diphenylacetic Acid include Aceto, Alfa Aesar, Ambeed, Amerigo Scientific, Apollo Scientific, Biosynth Carbosynth, BLDpharm, Fluorochem and Hangzhou Longshine Bio-Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diphenylacetic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Diphenylacetic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Diphenylacetic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Diphenylacetic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Diphenylacetic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aceto

Alfa Aesar

Ambeed

Amerigo Scientific

Apollo Scientific

Biosynth Carbosynth

BLDpharm

Fluorochem

Hangzhou Longshine Bio-Tech

HPC Standards GmbH

Labchem

Oakwood Products

Spectrum Chemical

Veeprho Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Diphenylacetic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Diphenylacetic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Diphenylacetic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Diphenylacetic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diphenylacetic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Diphenylacetic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diphenylacetic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diphenylacetic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diphenylacetic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

