Granite Slab Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Granite Slab
The global Granite Slab market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Granite Slab include Levantina, Gem Granites, Cosentino, SMG, Antolini, Rock of Ages, Williams Stone, Amso International and Coldspring, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Granite Slab manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Granite Slab Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Granite Slab Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Black
- Blue
- White and Grey
- Other Colors
Global Granite Slab Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Granite Slab Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction and Decoration
- Monument and Statuary
- Furniture
- Others
Global Granite Slab Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Granite Slab Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Granite Slab revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Granite Slab revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Granite Slab sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Granite Slab sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Levantina
- Gem Granites
- Cosentino
- SMG
- Antolini
- Rock of Ages
- Williams Stone
- Amso International
- Coldspring
- Pokarna
- R.E.D. Graniti
- Swenson Granite
- Rashi Granite
- KSG
- Tanhat Mining
- UMGG
- Kangli Stone
- Fujian Hongfa
- Best Cheer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Granite Slab Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Granite Slab Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Granite Slab Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Granite Slab Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Granite Slab Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Granite Slab Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Granite Slab Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Granite Slab Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Granite Slab Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Granite Slab Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Granite Slab Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Granite Slab Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Granite Slab Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Granite Slab Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Granite Slab Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Granite Slab Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Granite Slab Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Black
4.1.3 Blue
