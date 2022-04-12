Acetophenone Oxime Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Used as a ligand in transition-metal complex catalyst chemistry. Oxime acts as an antioxidant, radical scavenger which find applications in textile, plastic, paint, detergent, and rubber industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acetophenone Oxime in global, including the following market information:

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Acetophenone Oxime companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acetophenone Oxime market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acetophenone Oxime include Amadis Chemical Company Limited, Accela ChemBio Inc, Alfa Aesar, Amerigo Scientific, Biosynth Carbosynth, Shanghai Canbi Pharma Ltd and Shangrao New Future Environmental Protection Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acetophenone Oxime manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acetophenone Oxime Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acetophenone Oxime revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acetophenone Oxime revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acetophenone Oxime sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Acetophenone Oxime sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amadis Chemical Company Limited

Accela ChemBio Inc

Alfa Aesar

Amerigo Scientific

Biosynth Carbosynth

Shanghai Canbi Pharma Ltd

Shangrao New Future Environmental Protection Technology

