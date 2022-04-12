D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Raffinose pentahydrate is a trisaccharade composed of galactose, fructose, and glucose. It is hydrolyzed to D-galactose and sucrose by the actions of D-galactosidase. Raffinose has applications in cryopreservation, where it is used to provide hypertonicity for cell desiccation before freezing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of D-Raffinose Pentahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five D-Raffinose Pentahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 97% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of D-Raffinose Pentahydrate include AG Scientific, Apollo Scientific, Biosynth Carbosynth, Central Drug House, CPAChem, Discovery Fine Chemicals, Glentham Life Sciences Limited, Gold Biotechnology and HPC Standards GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the D-Raffinose Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Other

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies D-Raffinose Pentahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies D-Raffinose Pentahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies D-Raffinose Pentahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies D-Raffinose Pentahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AG Scientific

Apollo Scientific

Biosynth Carbosynth

Central Drug House

CPAChem

Discovery Fine Chemicals

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Gold Biotechnology

HPC Standards GmbH

SimSon Pharma Limited

Wilshire Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 D-Raffinose Pentahydrate Companies

