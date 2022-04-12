Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bovine hydrolyzed collagen is a common food additive and supplement. It is associated with many health benefits, such as improved skin health & bone loss prevention. Bovine collagen is safe & easy to add to the daily diet. To prepare this type of collagen, cow bones or other cattle byproducts are mainly boiled in water. After the collagen is extracted, it is dried and then powdered to form a supplement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen in global, including the following market information:

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bone Hydrolyzed Collagen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen include Gelita AG, Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Protein S.A., ConnOils LLC, Norland Products Inc., PB Leiner, Ewald-Gelatin GmbH and Titan Biotech Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bone Hydrolyzed Collagen

Bovine Hide Hydrolyzed Collagen

Others

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gelita AG

Rousselot

Nitta Gelatin

Protein S.A.

ConnOils LLC

Norland Products Inc.

PB Leiner

Ewald-Gelatin GmbH

Titan Biotech Limited

Viscofan BioEngineering

Weishardt

Neocell

BHN

NIPPI

Cosen Biochemical

Taiaitai

SEMNL Biotechnology

HDJR

HaiJianTang

Dongbao

Huayan Collagen

Mingrang

Hailisheng

Oriental Ocean

CSI BioTech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bovine Hydrolyzed Collagen Players in Global Market

